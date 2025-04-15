Downtown Windsor Offering $8,000 To Power Public Events

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is offering both financial and logistical support to help turn creative ideas into unforgettable experiences in the city’s centre.

Event organizers can apply for up to $8,000 in support to help host public events in downtown Windsor. Support is available to events that are open to the public, including music nights, art markets, food festivals, cultural celebrations, and more.

“This support is about lowering the barriers,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “We’ve worked hard to make downtown a destination, and events play a huge part in that. When people gather downtown, when they hear live music, try local food, connect with artists or performers, it changes how they see the space. It brings life and connection to our streets.”

Organizers of both free and ticketed events are eligible. The support package includes up to $8,000 in funding per event, plus hands-on assistance with permitting, licensing, and promotion through the DWBIA’s marketing channels. Eligible events must be open to the public and held within the Downtown Windsor BIA boundaries.

Space and scheduling are limited, and organizers are advised to submit proposals as soon as possible to secure their preferred dates. Applications close Thursday, May 15th.

For more information, visit downtowindsor.ca/ downtownevents.