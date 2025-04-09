﻿Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Fills To capacity

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is celebrating an unprecedented milestone as it enters the third week of its 2025 season: for the first time in its 16-year history, all vendor booths are fully booked.

Since the season’s opening on March 29th, the market has welcomed thousands of visitors, reflecting Windsor’s vibrant enthusiasm for local food, art, and community engagement.

“The energy over the past two weeks has been electric. Selling out vendor space this early is a testament not only to the market’s expansion but to the community’s commitment to purchasing local. From heirloom tomatoes to handmade ceramics, our vendors are the heart of downtown Windsor, and the response has been amazing,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

The DWFM is open every Saturday from 9:00am to 2:00pm through and including October 25th on Pelissier Street.