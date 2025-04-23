Dove Pins Return For The Fourth Year, Supporting Care For Hospice Patients And Families

The Hospice Dove Pin Campaign is set to return.

These pins are a one-inch dove-shaped lapel pin; an iconic and heartfelt representation of not only Hospice, but the thousands of patients and families Hospice has had the privilege of caring for, right here, in Windsor and Essex County.

Thanks to the help and generosity of Ground Effects LTD and Mega Mold International, these Dove Pins were generously designed and manufactured locally. Each pin will once again be offered by donation, and all funds raised will directly support care for local Hospice patients and families.

Hospice Volunteers will be offering pins at 30 locations across Windsor-Essex through the April 24th to 27th, including various Home Hardware, Metro, Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Zehrs locations, as well as at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens, Anna’s Garden, and Cindy’s Home and Garden.

“We’re thrilled to see Dove Pins return for it’s fourth year,” says Jim Scott, President of Ground Effects LTD. “Hospice is very close to our hearts, and both the Ground Effects and the Mega Mold teams are honoured to support such a meaningful cause.”

“By wearing your Hospice Dove Pine, you’re directly supporting quality care and memorable moments for Hospice patients and their loved ones, right here in our community,” says Katharen Bortolin, Hospice Executive Director. “We invite you to visit one of our locations, meet our incredible volunteers, make a donation, and proudly show your support.”

A list of locations where pins will be made available, as well as additional information about the campaign can be found online.