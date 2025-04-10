Disc Golf Course Proposed For Holiday Beach Conservation Area

A 12-hole disc course is proposed for the Holiday Beach Conservation Area.

Most of the proposed course is routed through mowed grass areas that are shaded by mature trees. A few holes weave through a former (naturalized) campground area. Grass will require mowing and removal of fast-growing invasive woody species such as Red Mulberry will need to be removed from this area as a result of construction. Consultation with ornithological groups/individuals will occur to ensure that there is no negative impact on bird populations, and species-at-risk birds nesting in the park.

Scott White, a founder of the local Windsor Essex Disc Golf association, has volunteered his guidance and expertise to the Essex Region Conservation Authority in designing the proposed Disc Golf course. White is a certified member of the Disc Golf Course Designers group. He designed the 18-hole Lakewood Disc Golf course in Tecumseh in 2015-2016, then expanded the course in 2023. Lakewood is now one of the highest rated courses in Ontario. Scott also helped to design the Beaudoin Park course in Amherstburg in 2021.

In addition to the 12 baskets proposed, an additional 6 baskets will be purchased to allow for a temporary full 18-hole course for special event tournaments. The initial costs for the purchase of 18 Disc Golf baskets will be approximately $11,000.

Other costs would include a Disc Golf welcome sign, tee signs and new parking signs, which could cost approximately $3,000, bringing the initial investment to $14,000 for the initial course setup.

The Essex Region Conservation Foundation has found a donor who has contributed $10,000 towards the installation of the Disc Golf course. The initial sponsorship is fluid, and the current sponsor will be contacted and advised of the proposed course features. Additional costs over and above the initial $10,000 donation are to be covered through additional contributions or an extension of the current sponsorship.

The proposed course will be discussed by the Essex Region Conservation Authority Board of Directors Thursday evening.

