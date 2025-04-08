NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Underway On St. Rose Stormwater Pumping Station

Tuesday April 8th, 2025, 9:00am

City News
0
0

Work is well under way on the new St. Rose Stormwater Pumping Station located at St. Rose Beach Park.

The new stormwater pumping station will be situated almost entirely below grade and centralized within the eastern portion of the park site. The facility will include an above-grade electrical building and emergency back-up generator situated in the south-west corner of the park site to maintain the openness of the site.

The generator will include an architectural enclosure for both sound mitigation and aesthetics to blend the facility with the existing residential features of the area.

Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2026.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message