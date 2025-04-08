Construction Underway On St. Rose Stormwater Pumping Station

Work is well under way on the new St. Rose Stormwater Pumping Station located at St. Rose Beach Park.

The new stormwater pumping station will be situated almost entirely below grade and centralized within the eastern portion of the park site. The facility will include an above-grade electrical building and emergency back-up generator situated in the south-west corner of the park site to maintain the openness of the site.

The generator will include an architectural enclosure for both sound mitigation and aesthetics to blend the facility with the existing residential features of the area.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2026.