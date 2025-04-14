Things To Do In
Construction Closes Riverside Drive In Tecumseh

Monday April 14th, 2025, 1:38pm

Construction works are continuing for the Scully-St. Mark’s Pump Station Replacement and Riverside Drive East Reconstruction Project and have now progressed to a point where the Contractor will begin the installation of storm and sanitary sewers, watermain, and road reconstruction along Riverside Drive within the Project Area (between Grant Avenue to Arlington Boulevard)

Riverside Drive is now be closed from Grant Avenue to Arlington Boulevard. Access from adjacent roads onto Riverside Drive within the project limits will be restricted to local traffic only. It is expected that this closure will remain in place until the completion of the project, which is currently anticipated for Fall 2025.

Sidewalk and pathway use will be restricted throughout the project limits. Appropriate signage will be installed to notify pedestrians of any closures. Temporary closures of portions of Grant Avenue, Edgewater Boulevard, St. Mark’s Road, and Arlington Boulevard will be required to accommodate construction at various stages.

The project detour route remains Tecumseh Road and Manning Road to divert east-west commuter traffic away from Riverside Drive East between Manning Road and Brighton Road.

