Construction Alert: Wyandotte Street East Lane Restrictions

Monday April 14th, 2025, 1:42pm

Wyandotte Street East will have lane restrictions between Strabane Avenue and Fairview Boulevard for road, sidewalk and curb repair.

Work starts on Tuesday, April 15th, until Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025.

