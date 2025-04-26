Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Celebrate Earth Day On Sunday In Windsor

Saturday April 26th, 2025, 8:34am

Local News
0
0

Windsor and Essex County will mark the celebration on Sunday, April 27th, 2025, between 10:00am and 3:00pm at Malden park.

There will be environmental exhibits, arts and crafts, games, prizes, face painting and entertainment. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, as the Hydration Station will be on-site. Zoo to You will be participating with a selection of fascinating animals and a series of performances on stage.

“As we celebrate Earth Day in Windsor, it is a reminder of our commitment to building a sustainable and thriving community for future generations,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “I am proud of the ongoing work the City of Windsor has accomplished to examine and implement cleaner, greener solutions to city building. Together, we can continue to work to protect our environment, embrace green innovation, and make a positive impact on our planet.”

More than 30 different organizations are taking part in this event designed to provide a voice and venue to environmental causes. Food vendors will be available on-site as well.

This event is free for the public.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message