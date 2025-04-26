Celebrate Earth Day On Sunday In Windsor

Windsor and Essex County will mark the celebration on Sunday, April 27th, 2025, between 10:00am and 3:00pm at Malden park.

There will be environmental exhibits, arts and crafts, games, prizes, face painting and entertainment. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, as the Hydration Station will be on-site. Zoo to You will be participating with a selection of fascinating animals and a series of performances on stage.

“As we celebrate Earth Day in Windsor, it is a reminder of our commitment to building a sustainable and thriving community for future generations,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “I am proud of the ongoing work the City of Windsor has accomplished to examine and implement cleaner, greener solutions to city building. Together, we can continue to work to protect our environment, embrace green innovation, and make a positive impact on our planet.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

More than 30 different organizations are taking part in this event designed to provide a voice and venue to environmental causes. Food vendors will be available on-site as well.

This event is free for the public.