Catch The Legacy Beacon Grand Opening And The Unveiling Of Streetcar No. 351

The City of Windsor is hosting the grand opening of the Legacy Beacon, along with the unveiling of Streetcar No. 351, as part of a weekend of programming and activities at the new riverfront site.

The formal ceremony takes place on Thursday, April 24th, 2025 at 11:00am and will include the unveiling of Streetcar No. 351, remarks from Mayor Dilkens and guests, a special announcement in connection with the site, and guided tours of the streetcar and corresponding onsite historical exhibition.

Thursday, April 24th, to Sunday, April 27th, 2025

