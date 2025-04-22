NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Catch The Legacy Beacon Grand Opening And The Unveiling Of Streetcar No. 351

Tuesday April 22nd, 2025, 5:41pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is hosting the grand opening of the Legacy Beacon, along with the unveiling of Streetcar No. 351, as part of a weekend of programming and activities at the new riverfront site.

The formal ceremony takes place on  Thursday, April 24th, 2025 at 11:00am and will include the unveiling of Streetcar No. 351, remarks from Mayor Dilkens and guests, a special announcement in connection with the site, and guided tours of the streetcar and corresponding onsite historical exhibition.

Thursday, April 24th, to Sunday, April 27th, 2025

  • 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily: Museum Windsor staff on site for informative tours of Streetcar No. 351 and the historical exhibition, souvenirs and crafts, and more
  • 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily: Concession vendor and patio open for business.
  • 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily: Self-guided tours of Streetcar No. 351, live music from local entertainers, and more
  • 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Family entertainment concerts for all ages

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message