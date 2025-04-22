Catch The Legacy Beacon Grand Opening And The Unveiling Of Streetcar No. 351
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 22nd, 2025, 5:41pm
The City of Windsor is hosting the grand opening of the Legacy Beacon, along with the unveiling of Streetcar No. 351, as part of a weekend of programming and activities at the new riverfront site.
The formal ceremony takes place on Thursday, April 24th, 2025 at 11:00am and will include the unveiling of Streetcar No. 351, remarks from Mayor Dilkens and guests, a special announcement in connection with the site, and guided tours of the streetcar and corresponding onsite historical exhibition.
Thursday, April 24th, to Sunday, April 27th, 2025
- 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily: Museum Windsor staff on site for informative tours of Streetcar No. 351 and the historical exhibition, souvenirs and crafts, and more
- 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily: Concession vendor and patio open for business.
- 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily: Self-guided tours of Streetcar No. 351, live music from local entertainers, and more
- 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Family entertainment concerts for all ages
