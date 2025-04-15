Things To Do In
Canadian Brewhouse Windsor Holding Job Fair

Tuesday April 15th, 2025, 8:30am

Food
The signs are up, and the new Canadian Brewhouse at Devonshire Mall is getting ready to open.

A job fair is taking place on April 15th and 16th, 2025, for all Culinary and Service positions.

It runs from 11:00am to 7:00pm at the mall.

Click here for more information and to pre-apply.

