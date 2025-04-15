Canadian Brewhouse Windsor Holding Job Fair
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 15th, 2025, 8:30am
The signs are up, and the new Canadian Brewhouse at Devonshire Mall is getting ready to open.
A job fair is taking place on April 15th and 16th, 2025, for all Culinary and Service positions.
It runs from 11:00am to 7:00pm at the mall.
Click here for more information and to pre-apply.
