Canadian Brewhouse Windsor Holding Job Fair

The signs are up, and the new Canadian Brewhouse at Devonshire Mall is getting ready to open.

A job fair is taking place on April 15th and 16th, 2025, for all Culinary and Service positions.

It runs from 11:00am to 7:00pm at the mall.

Click here for more information and to pre-apply.