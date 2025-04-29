Bryan Adams Returns To The Colosseum

Bryan Adams Roll With The Punches North America 2025 tour comes to The Colosseum with special guest The Sheepdogs on Sunday, October 5th.

With a touring legacy spanning over four decades and global hits like “Summer of ’69” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” Bryan Adams is bringing his trademark energy and timeless rock anthems to fans around the world once again.

The 2025 Roll With The Punches tour launched in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year and heads to the UK and Ireland this May for 12 shows, followed by 35 dates across Europe. The tour is named after the title of Adams’ upcoming 17th studio album, Roll With The Punches. The album is slated for release in late summer and has already spawned two singles, namely “Roll with the Punches” (released in February) and the follow-up “Make Up Your Mind,” which became a radio smash in the UK.

Catch Bryan Adams live from The Colosseum stage with special guest The Sheepdogs on Sunday, October 5 at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2, at 10 AM online. Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office, Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

Guests must be 19 or older to attend concerts and enter the casino and all other outlets.

Beat the Box Office! Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase your presale tickets, available at 10:00am on Wednesday, April 30th.