Brett Young Hits Caesars Windsor On Back To Basics World Tour

Country chart-topper Brett Young returns to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor for a can’t-miss performance on Thursday, June 19th.

Since his self-titled debut in 2017, Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an impressive string of seven Number One hits including the Diamond “In Case You Didn’t Know” alongside “Mercy,” “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You,” “Here Tonight,” “Catch,” and “Lady,” and multiple hit albums, Young has cemented his status as a master of matters of the heart.

One of only four modern Country artists to have their first seven singles go Number One, Young debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his Gold-certified Ticket To L.A.. In contrast, his Platinum self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over eight billion global streams and counting.

In 2018, Young was named ACM’s “New Male Artist of the Year” and ASCAP’s “Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year” and garnered nominations from the Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT, and CMA Awards, while continuing to amass non-stop hits as a consistent radio star.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25th, at 10:00am online.