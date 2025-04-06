Assumption North Park And Centennial Park Lighting Improvements Start Monday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday April 6th, 2025, 11:00am
The next phase of lighting improvements is coming soon to Assumption North Park and Centennial Park between McEwan Avenue and Askin Avenue.
Work gets underway on Monday, April 7th, 2025, and is scheduled to take twelve weeks to complete, weather permitting.
The park will remain open to the public during this work, but the construction area will be fenced off until completion.
