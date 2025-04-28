Ammonia Leak On Elliott Street West
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 28th, 2025, 2:00pm
Emergency crews are on the scene in the 1000 Block of Elliot West for an ammonia leak.
Hazmat operations are ongoing.
Nearby buildings have been evacuated. Please close all windows if living in the vicinity.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook