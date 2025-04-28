Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Ammonia Leak On Elliott Street West

Monday April 28th, 2025, 2:00pm

Fires
0
0

Emergency crews are on the scene in the 1000 Block of Elliot West for an ammonia leak.

Hazmat operations are ongoing.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated. Please close all windows if living in the vicinity.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message