2025 Yard Waste Collection Begins In LaSalle

Yard waste collection begins in LaSalle on Saturday, April 12th. Find the paper yard waste bag symbol on your 2025 LaSalle Collection Calendar for collection days. Yard waste will be collected every other week for the entire Town. Leave yard waste at the curb on Friday night. Yard waste will be collected in cardboard boxes, paper yard waste bags, or garbage cans. Plastic bags will not be accepted.

Yard waste includes the following:

Garden waste – leaves, flowers, vegetables, plants, and fruit.

Grass clippings – try grass cycling and leave them on your lawn. If you must place grass clippings out for pick-up, put in garbage pails.

Tree and hedge trimmings – must be tied in bundles with a maximum length of 4 ft. and maximum diameter of 2 ft.

Yard waste will be picked up every other Saturday into November.