Your City Garbage Day Is About To Change And Alley Collection Eliminated

Changes are coming to pick-up dates and alley collection in the City of Windsor starting April 1st.

The first change is that garbage collection is shifting to a Tuesday-to-Friday collection schedule. That means residents who previously had garbage pick-up on Monday will now have their regular collection date shifted to Tuesday; residents with collection on Tuesday will now shift to Wednesday, and so on.

Also, as of April 1st, 2025, the City will no longer be collecting garbage or yard waste in residential alleys. Residents who formerly received alley collection are asked to set all collections at the front curb by 6:00am on their designated collection day unless notified otherwise. Roughly 120 homes not affected by this change will receive letters later this week informing them that their waste pick-up location has not changed.

Close to 70,000 Waste Collection Calendars are making their way to Windsor homes this week. The collection calendar is valid from April 1st, 2025, to March 31st, 2026. The changes are clearly marked on the collection calendar for residents.