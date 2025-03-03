NEWS >
CloudyNow
2 °C
36 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
8 °C
46 °F		Periods Of RainWed
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
2 °C
36 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Your City Garbage Day Is About To Change And Alley Collection Eliminated

Monday March 3rd, 2025, 4:12pm

City News
0
0

Changes are coming to pick-up dates and alley collection in the City of Windsor starting April 1st.

The first change is that garbage collection is shifting to a Tuesday-to-Friday collection schedule. That means residents who previously had garbage pick-up on Monday will now have their regular collection date shifted to Tuesday; residents with collection on Tuesday will now shift to Wednesday, and so on.

Also, as of April 1st, 2025, the City will no longer be collecting garbage or yard waste in residential alleys. Residents who formerly received alley collection are asked to set all collections at the front curb by 6:00am on their designated collection day unless notified otherwise. Roughly 120 homes not affected by this change will receive letters later this week informing them that their waste pick-up location has not changed.

Close to 70,000 Waste Collection Calendars are making their way to Windsor homes this week.  The collection calendar is valid from April 1st, 2025, to March 31st, 2026.  The changes are clearly marked on the collection calendar for residents.

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message