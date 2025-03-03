NEWS >
PrecipitationNow
2 °C
36 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
4 °C
39 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
8 °C
46 °F		Periods Of RainWed
12 °C
54 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Resident Wins $100,000 Top Prize With Instant Crossword Tripler

Monday March 3rd, 2025, 2:14pm

City News
0
0

 

 

Anne Kister of Windsor is won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler (Game #3306).

Kister who works in education, has been a regular lottery player with OLG for the past 15 years.

“I was at home, playing my ticket, when I realized I’d matched several words. I thought I’d won maybe $10 or $20. When I took my ticket to the store and used the ticket checker, I was shocked to discover I’d won $100,000,” she said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings. “I asked the clerk to double-check my ticket. He was so excited for me, saying, ‘This couldn’t have happened to a better person! You deserve it!’ I felt so thankful and humbled by his kind words.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor.

“This win will go a long way for me. I will invest in my future, and in the future of my children and grandchildren. I’ll also be taking them on a family trip to Disney, where we can make some beautiful memories together,” she said.

 

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message