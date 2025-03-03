Windsor Resident Wins $100,000 Top Prize With Instant Crossword Tripler

Anne Kister of Windsor is won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler (Game #3306).

Kister who works in education, has been a regular lottery player with OLG for the past 15 years.

“I was at home, playing my ticket, when I realized I’d matched several words. I thought I’d won maybe $10 or $20. When I took my ticket to the store and used the ticket checker, I was shocked to discover I’d won $100,000,” she said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings. “I asked the clerk to double-check my ticket. He was so excited for me, saying, ‘This couldn’t have happened to a better person! You deserve it!’ I felt so thankful and humbled by his kind words.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor.

“This win will go a long way for me. I will invest in my future, and in the future of my children and grandchildren. I’ll also be taking them on a family trip to Disney, where we can make some beautiful memories together,” she said.