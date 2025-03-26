WEATHER: Wednesday March 26th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 26th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday March 26th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning then sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 6. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
