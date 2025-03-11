WEATHER: Tuesday March 11th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 11th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday March 11th, 2025.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 in the morning then northeast 30 late in the afternoon. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
