WEATHER: Thursday March 27th, 2025

Thursday March 27th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Thursday March 27th, 2025.

 

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning then west 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 14. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

