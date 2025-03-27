WEATHER: Thursday March 27th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 27th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday March 27th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning then west 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 14. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
