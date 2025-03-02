SunnyNow
WEATHER: Sunday March 2nd, 2025

Sunday March 2nd, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday March 2nd, 2025.

Becoming cloudy this morning. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High zero. Wind chill minus 18 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

