WEATHER: Sunday March 2nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 2nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday March 2nd, 2025.
Becoming cloudy this morning. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High zero. Wind chill minus 18 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
