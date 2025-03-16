WEATHER: Sunday March 16th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 16th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday March 16th, 2025.
Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 late in the morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook