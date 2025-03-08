WEATHER: Saturday March 8th, 2025
Saturday March 8th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday March 8th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
