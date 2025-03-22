Light RainNow
3 °C
38 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
-1 °C
30 °F		Periods Of RainSun
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Saturday March 22nd, 2025

Saturday March 22nd, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Saturday March 22nd, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message