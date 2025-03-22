WEATHER: Saturday March 22nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 22nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday March 22nd, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
