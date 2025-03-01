CloudyNow
WEATHER: Saturday March 1st, 2025

Saturday March 1st, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Saturday March 1st, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 16. UV index 2 or low.

