WEATHER: Saturday March 15th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 15th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday March 15th, 2025.
Cloudy. Showers this morning then 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 20 except 12 near Lake Erie. UV index 4 or moderate.
