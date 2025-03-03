WEATHER: Monday March 3rd, 2025
Here is the weather for Monday March 3rd, 2025.
Increasing cloudiness. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
