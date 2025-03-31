WEATHER: Monday March 31st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 31st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday March 31st, 2025.
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 in the morning. High 8. UV index 4 or moderate.
