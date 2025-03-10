WEATHER: Monday March 10th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 10th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday March 10th, 2025.
Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 13 except 8 along the lakeshore. UV index 4 or moderate.
