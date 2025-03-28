WEATHER: Friday March 28th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 28th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday March 28th, 2025.
Cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 13. UV index 2 or low.
