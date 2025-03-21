ClearNow
-4 °C
26 °F
SunnyFri
11 °C
52 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersSat
3 °C
37 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Friday March 21st, 2025

Friday March 21st, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday March 21st, 2025.

Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 11. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message