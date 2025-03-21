WEATHER: Friday March 21st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 21st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday March 21st, 2025.
Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 11. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
