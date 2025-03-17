NEWS >
Watch For Litter Cleanup Along E.C. Row Expressway

Monday March 17th, 2025, 8:18am

City News
0
0

Drivers are asked to use extra caution on the E.C. Row Expressway over the next few weeks, as City of Windsor Parks staff will be cleaning debris along the roadway.

Crews will begin cleaning the medians at Huron Church Road and move east towards Banwell Road. Once the centre medians are complete, work will begin on the roadside shoulders.

There will be rolling lane closures in effect while crews are working, but staff will endeavor to minimize traffic disruptions during rush hour. On-and off- ramps will be cleaned during the week.

Crews will work from 7:00am to 3:00pm  and motorists are asked to use extra caution and slow down where workers and traffic protection equipment are present on or near the roadways.

Weather permitting, this work will last for approximately three weeks.

