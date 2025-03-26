Watch For Eastbound E.C. Row Off Ramp At Howard Avenue Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 26th, 2025, 5:02pm
Eastbound E.C. Row off-ramp at Howard Avenue will have lane restrictions for southbound traffic in the turning lane later this week.
Work takes place on Thursday, March 27th, 2025, from 8:00am to 5:00pm.
