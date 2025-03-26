Vote Now For Windsor’s Worst Roads

Voting is now open for the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign.

The annual campaign is marking its 22nd year and has given decision-makers a snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as failing to meet their expectations.

“Our research shows that 85 per cent of Ontarians are concerned about the state of our roads,” says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations, CAA SCO. “The campaign has been a vital platform for Ontarians to nominate roads they believe need urgent attention. It allows Ontarians to drive positive change in their communities by amplifying their voices.”

Nominations for the Worst Roads campaign can be submitted online at www.caaworstroads.com from March 25th to April 18th. Once the nominations are collected, CAA will reveal the top 10 worst roads in the province to the public.