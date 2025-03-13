Visitor Restrictions Implemented At Windsor Regional Hospital Due To Rising Measles Cases

In response to the increase in measles cases across Southwestern Ontario, Windsor Regional Hospital is implementing hospital wide visitor restrictions for children under the age of 16 years old. This policy change will remain in effect until further notice.

If you have an appointment at the hospital and believe that you have been exposed to measles in the past three weeks, are unvaccinated, or are presenting with symptoms of measles, or have travelled outside of Canada in the past three weeks, you are asked to call 519-254-5577, dial 0 for the switchboard and ask to speak with the department that you are scheduled to attend prior to your appointment day and time.

For those who require emergent medical attention and believe that you have been exposed to measles in the past three weeks, are unvaccinated, or are presenting with symptoms of measles, or have travelled outside of Canada in the past three weeks, you are asked to call the hospital ahead 519-254-5577, dial 0 for the switchboard and ask to speak with the Emergency Department that you are planning to go to. Prior to entry, wear a well fitted mask or ask security for a mask upon entry.