UWindsor Announces Sweeping Job Cuts And Changes

The University of Windsor has announced sweeping changes to campus operations as they deal with a revenue-expenditure gap of at least $30 million in the operating budget for fiscal 2025/2026.

Last fall, the University implemented changes affecting non-union positions across campus, including restructuring, title and salary adjustments, and position eliminations. A salary freeze was also put in place for all non-union employees.

The University is now moving towards specific services currently provided within individual faculties and non-faculty units to centralized service units. These include IT/AV technical support, communications, advancement, and, in the future, events.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Faculties and non-faculty units will be streamlining administrative services or adjusting administrative staffing levels to reflect the service centralization, enrolment changes, and enhanced use of technology. Redundant or vacant positions in areas identified for efficiency improvements are also being eliminated,” a letter to the campus community from President Robert Gordon said.

The changes affect 56 CUPE 1393 positions, eight of which are vacant. Centrally, 29 new CUPE 1393 roles are being created, for a net reduction of 27 CUPE 1393 positions. All new positions will be filled based on the terms of the collective agreement. The associated layoffs and bumping process will begin immediately, the University said.

Other cost savings initiatives, including changes to mail delivery, janitorial and other service areas, are also underway.

On the academic side, Gordon said deans are identifying resource optimization opportunities for teaching and learning, including minimum course enrolments and reductions in sessional appointments and course releases. These changes will affect a significant number of staff members in CUPE 1393 and in the Unifor 2458 full- and part-time office and clerical staff groups. The University will begin notifying affected employees today and continue throughout the week.

“I know this is difficult news to hear. Change is never easy, especially when it has an impact on colleagues and how we work together. We are committed to doing everything we can to support people through this transition,” Gordon said. “To minimize the number of unionized positions affected, we have first eliminated all identified vacant positions. We also negotiated offering voluntary early retirement and voluntary severance packages to eligible unionized employees. As the layoff and bumping process begins, Human Resources will provide targeted support and resources.”

More information about these changes and the University’s budget situation is available on the Operating Budget’s FAQs webpage.