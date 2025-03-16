University Avenue West Construction Starts Monday Until December

Work on a facelift to University Avenue West gets underway on Monday.

University Avenue West will be under construction between McEwan Avenue and Salter Avenue for storm sewer, watermain, street lighting and road rehabilitation work. The almost $20 million project will also include protected bike lanes.

During the sewer construction, University Avenue will be restricted to one lane in each direction. On-street parking and bicycle lanes will not be available during construction.

Once sewer construction is complete, there will be a full road closure for the remainder of the work.