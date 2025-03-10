Two More Local Cases Of Measles

The local Heath Unit has received confirmation of our area’s second and third case of measles. Additional cases and exposure risks are expected over the coming days and weeks. We are working closely with neighbouring health units as part of a provincial response and are in regular communication with the Ontario Ministry of Health regarding the situation in Windsor and Essex County.

Residents directly affected from cases of measles should expect the WECHU to contact them to determine potential public places for which there may have been exposure to others. It is our role to notify the community of any potential exposures in public places, like healthcare settings, shopping centres, or restaurants and this notification will occur rapidly once we obtain this information.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. For those who are unvaccinated the risks for measles are serious and can include pneumonia, deafness, brain inflammation, and in the most severe cases, death.

