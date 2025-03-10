Two More Local Cases Of Measles
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 10th, 2025, 6:30pm
The local Heath Unit has received confirmation of our area’s second and third case of measles. Additional cases and exposure risks are expected over the coming days and weeks. We are working closely with neighbouring health units as part of a provincial response and are in regular communication with the Ontario Ministry of Health regarding the situation in Windsor and Essex County.
Residents directly affected from cases of measles should expect the WECHU to contact them to determine potential public places for which there may have been exposure to others. It is our role to notify the community of any potential exposures in public places, like healthcare settings, shopping centres, or restaurants and this notification will occur rapidly once we obtain this information.
Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. For those who are unvaccinated the risks for measles are serious and can include pneumonia, deafness, brain inflammation, and in the most severe cases, death.
- Those born before 1970 are considered immune to measles.
- Those born after 1970 who have not received two doses of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine may need an additional dose.
- Children 1-17 years old need two doses of measles vaccine to be immune from the disease.
- For those who may not be aware of their measles vaccination status, it is recommended to speak with a healthcare provider to determine whether or not a dose of the vaccine is appropriate for you.
- For those who do not have a healthcare provider, you are encouraged to contact Virtual Urgent Care or Health811 for more information.
