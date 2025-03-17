Tremblay Beach Fire Update

A fire at the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area near Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches Friday is believed to have been caused by an unpermitted open burn in Tremblay Beach.

The fire, which spread throughout the 43-acre conservation area, took approximately 20 firefighters from three Lakeshore Fire stations brought the fire under control over a three-hour period. Crews remained on scene into the evening to ensure hot spots were controlled.

“On behalf of the Lakeshore Fire Department, I’d like to thank our firefighters for their response to the fire at Tremblay Beach. The size of the fire required a significant and coordinated response, which our members executed well,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Jason Suchiu.

Lakeshore Fire reminds residents of the requirements for open burning, which include approval from the department. Open burns must also:

Be attended and supervised by persons over the age of 18.

Have sufficient equipment and/or water on site to suppress the fire.

Be a minimum 21′ distance from combustibles and property lines for a 3′ x 3′ x 3′ wood pile.

Higher setbacks from combustibles for larger fires, as determined by the Lakeshore Fire Department.

Farmers can burn vegetable matter or vegetation incidental to typical farming operations, which include brush, wheat stubble, corn stubble, tree branches/stumps, and vegetation debris

from excavated farm ditch and drain cleaning.

The burning of leaves, cattails, phragmites, garbage, plastics, rubber, and shingles, etc. is not permitted.

All open burning requires permission from the Lakeshore Fire Department. Permits can be acquired, for free, online at Lakeshore.ca/OpenBurning.