Three More Possible Measles Exposures Locally

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location listed below on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure.

Symptoms may start around 10 days after being exposed but can start anywhere from 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms generally last for one to two weeks.

Those who may have been exposed to the infection should monitor for symptoms for 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face 3 to 7 days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body. If you develop these symptoms, call your health care provider or walk-in clinic on the phone before visiting the office. This gives the office time to prepare for your arrival, so the infection isn’t passed on to others at the office.