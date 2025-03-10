SunnyNow
Three More Possible Measles Exposures Locally

Monday March 10th, 2025, 5:08pm

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location listed below on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure.

  • Location: Toldo Lancer Centre
    Address: 2555 College Avenue
    March 7th, 2025: 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm
  • Location: Chick-Fil-A
    Address: 3060 Howard Avenue
    March 7th, 2025: 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
  • Location: TMC Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic – Kingsville
    273 Main Street East
    March 8th, 2025: 1:15 pm – 3:35 pm
Symptoms may start around 10 days after being exposed but can start anywhere from 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms generally last for one to two weeks.
Those who may have been exposed to the infection should monitor for symptoms for 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face 3 to 7 days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body. If you develop these symptoms, call your health care provider or walk-in clinic on the phone before visiting the office. This gives the office time to prepare for your arrival, so the infection isn’t passed on to others at the office.

