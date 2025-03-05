The Original Maple Syrup Festival At The John R. Park Homestead

The First Taste of Spring Maple Syrup Festival is back, and it’s sweeter than ever at the John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area on March 8th and 9th and 15th and 16th.

“Each weekend is distinctly themed, this year’s Maple Fest again offers outdoor fun and unique experiences at this sweet-tasting tradition and celebration of natural and cultural heritage,” said Kris Ives, Homestead Curator. “As an Early Settler site, 1850s maple making will be the focus of the John R. Park Homestead activities, with the additional old-fashioned fun of blacksmithing demonstrations, pioneer toys and games, costumed interpretation, and the ever-popular maple taffy in the snow taking place each weekend.”

Families can participate in the Lumber Games, Lumberjack Costume competition, Boast-Worthy Beard and Moustache competition, Best Butter Tart competition and so much more. On Tasters’ Weekend, guests can enjoy samples of delectable maple products, explore the artisans’ area and watch the best Backyard Maple Maker will be awarded. Each weekend features exhibits on the history of maple making, special hikes, hands-on activities, and, of course, the ever-popular Maple Market. On March 15th, the Homestead is also pleased to welcome Carrie Ann Peters, Language & Culture Coordinator of Caldwell First Nation. A full slate of activities offered each weekend can be found at www.essexregionconservation.ca/maple.

The Maple Trail returns, featuring local businesses with unique maple offerings during both Festival weekends. “Families can find unique maple baked goods, family-friendly maple food pairings, decadent food and wine specials and much more along the Maple Trail,” Ives adds. “The #MapleTrail map will be available on the website by March 1.”

Admission to the event ranges from $6 – $8 for individuals and $30 for a family pass. ERCA’s seasonal pass also provides admission to this event, and all conservation areas and special events for the entire year. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged so you can skip the line!

For more information and to download the Maple Trail map, visit www.essexregionconservation.ca/maple.