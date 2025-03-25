The Man In Black Brings Number One Johnny Cash Tribute Show To Caesars Windsor

The Man in Black tribute show will hit The Colosseum stage for two performances on Thursday, September 25th.

With his strikingly similar looks, baritone voice, and spot-on mannerisms, Shawn Barker’s uncanny resemblance to the original “Man In Black” revitalizes the true character and spirit of Mr. Cash himself, one of America’s greatest musical icons, for a truly one-of-a-kind show. The energetic show features Barker in character throughout the entire evening, walking the audience through each era of Cash’s life and music, including hits like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Hurt,” and “Ring of Fire,” complete with a full backing band.

Shawn Barker’s first The Man In Black show was held in 2004 at a casino in Niagara Falls. He has since performed over 1,000 shows in 12 countries and sold more than half a million tickets throughout his career. Born and raised in a working-class suburb of St. Louis, Barker took a schoolboy love for singing in church with his family and turned it into a career.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

He developed strength and versatility in his voice by modeling his crooning on a cast of legends including Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Gene Vincent.

His performances quickly turned from hobby to profession, but oddly enough, Barker’s first touring gigs were portraying Elvis, not Johnny Cash. Everything changed, however, when Barker was asked to audition for the part of Cash in a Hollywood production, as it became evident to the director and Barker himself that Johnny Cash was his true calling. From that point, there was no turning back.

Catch The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash from The Colosseum stage on Thursday, September 25th at 3:00pm and 8:00pn. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28th at 10:00am online.