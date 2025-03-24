Tecumseh To Close West Of Walker For Construction Work

Tecumseh Road will be completely closed west of the Walker Road intersection to the east side of the Bynd Road intersection starting on Monday March 24th.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction.

No left turns will be allowed at the Walker / Tecumseh intersection in any direction, except westbound on Tecumseh Road, left turns will be permitted southbound onto Walker.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The impact on Tecumseh Road is expected to take approximately three days to complete, including permanent restoration.