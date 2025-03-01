Socks Donated To Downtown Mission

Recognizing the urgent need for warm, dry socks among individuals experiencing homelessness, local businessman and philanthropist, Sam Sinjari partnered with Border City Wholesale to source and supply 45 boxes of socks for the Downtown Mission.

“Socks are one of the most needed but least donated items for those experiencing homelessness. They provide warmth, comfort, and protection every day. Especially at this time of year, as winter turns to spring, socks get wet easily, and people in need don’t always have a dry pair. Today is the perfect time to give, because kindness can’t wait,” said Sinjari.

According to Sinjari, alongside his donation to the Downtown Mission, he extended his generosity to Street Help and Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families, ensuring that individuals across Windsor’s shelters receive essential items to stay warm and comfortable.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“We are incredibly grateful for Sam’s unwavering support and generosity,” said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director of the Downtown Mission. “Socks are such a simple yet essential item that many of us take for granted, but for those experiencing homelessness, they can make a world of difference. Sam’s ongoing contributions, from Thanksgiving meals to this latest sock donation, exemplify the true spirit of community and compassion.”