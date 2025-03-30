Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 30th, 2025, 4:52pm
A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the region with strong wind gusts being the primary threat this evening, likely in the 7:00pm to 10:00pm time window.
There could be wind gusts up to 100 km/h. There is also a risk of a tornado, however confidence remains fairly low.
