Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Sunday March 30th, 2025, 6:57pm

At 6:50pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts.

This line of severe thunderstorms is near Ann Arbor, Michigan, moving east at 95 km/h.

Locations impacted include Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Belle River, LaSalle, McGregor, Maidstone, Essex and Cottam.

