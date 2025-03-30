Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday March 30th, 2025, 6:57pm
At 6:50pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts.
This line of severe thunderstorms is near Ann Arbor, Michigan, moving east at 95 km/h.
Locations impacted include Windsor, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Belle River, LaSalle, McGregor, Maidstone, Essex and Cottam.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook