Section Of Lauzon Road To Close For Construction

Construction on Lauzon Road between Riverside Drive East and Wyandotte Street East gets underway on Monday.

The construction of a new 200mm and 300mm watermain will see the road closed to both northbound and southbound traffic, with access afforded to local residents only.

Traffic will be detoured around the work site at Jefferson Boulevard and Riverdale Avenue.

The work on Lauzon Road is expected to take approximately three months.