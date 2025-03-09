SunnyNow
2 °C
35 °F
SunnySun
11 °C
52 °F		SunnyMon
14 °C
57 °F		SunnyTue
13 °C
55 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Section Of Lauzon Road To Close For Construction

Sunday March 9th, 2025, 10:00am

Construction
0
0

Construction on Lauzon Road between Riverside Drive East and Wyandotte Street East gets underway on Monday.

The construction of a new 200mm and 300mm watermain will see the road closed to both northbound and southbound traffic, with access afforded to local residents only.

Traffic will be detoured around the work site at Jefferson Boulevard and Riverdale Avenue.

The work on Lauzon Road is expected to take approximately three months.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message