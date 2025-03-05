Rocket Mortgage Canada To Wind Down Its Business Operations

Rocket Mortgage Canada is winding down its business operations.

“This decision aligns with our parent, Rocket Companies, focusing on growing in the American housing market – where it has served clients for nearly 40 years. While this means stepping away from our lending business in Canada, we thank our team members who have helped us expand over the last five years. Their hard work and passion have helped thousands of Canadians achieve the dream of homeownership, and we appreciate all their contributions,” said a statement from Rocket Mortgage Canada.

The statement says there will be roles for some team members at Rocket’s other Canadian businesses, Lendesk and Rocket Innovation Studio, but the majority of Rocket Mortgage Canada team members will be out of a job.

They will receive three to six months of salary based on tenure, four months of extended health coverage and career transition services, which includes one-on-one career coaching, resume building and job search assistance.

“We want to assure our clients that all loans in process will proceed without issue, and we remain committed to supporting them through this transition,” the statement said.

They launched in downtown Windsor in 2020 in the old Loop building. The wind-down of operations is expected to be completed by June 27th, 2025.