Road Closure Alert: Turkey Creek Bridge And Matchett Road / Sprucewood Avenue Intersection

Sunday March 23rd, 2025, 10:00am

Construction
0
0

Matchett at Turkey Creek

Some road closures and detours will begin Monday as part of the Turkey Creek Bridge rehabilitation project and improvements at the Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue intersection.

Turkey Creek Bridge will be closed for approximately two months. The work is expected to be completed before June 2025.

The intersection of Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue will be closed for one month. Improvements at this intersection include the installation of new traffic signals, road improvements (left-turn lane), and sidewalks.

Detour Routes:

  • From LaSalle (south of Turkey Creek Bridge): Use Laurier Drive to access Malden Road or Front Road.
  • From Windsor (north of the Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue intersection): Use Armanda Street to Malden Road or Ojibway Parkway via Broadway Street.

 

The intersection of Matchett and Sprucewood

