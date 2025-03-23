Road Closure Alert: Turkey Creek Bridge And Matchett Road / Sprucewood Avenue Intersection

Some road closures and detours will begin Monday as part of the Turkey Creek Bridge rehabilitation project and improvements at the Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue intersection.

Turkey Creek Bridge will be closed for approximately two months. The work is expected to be completed before June 2025.

The intersection of Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue will be closed for one month. Improvements at this intersection include the installation of new traffic signals, road improvements (left-turn lane), and sidewalks.

Detour Routes: