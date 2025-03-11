SunnyNow
15 °C
59 °F
SunnyTue
14 °C
57 °F		Mainly CloudyWed
9 °C
48 °F		SunnyThu
12 °C
54 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Public Consultation Centre Planned For County Road 22 Reconstruction

Tuesday March 11th, 2025, 2:11pm

County News
0
0

The County of Essex in partnership with the Municipality of Lakeshore is planning for the reconstruction of County Road 22 from I.C. Roy Street easterly to West Belle River Road.

After reviewing public input from the first Public Consultation Centre last year, Essex County Council directed further study to reduce property impacts.

The project includes a multi-use path on the south side and a sidewalk on the northside to support active transportation within the corridor. The project will be staged in two contracts as shown below.

An in-person public consultation centre is being held on March 20th, 2025 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message