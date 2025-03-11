Public Consultation Centre Planned For County Road 22 Reconstruction

The County of Essex in partnership with the Municipality of Lakeshore is planning for the reconstruction of County Road 22 from I.C. Roy Street easterly to West Belle River Road.

After reviewing public input from the first Public Consultation Centre last year, Essex County Council directed further study to reduce property impacts.

The project includes a multi-use path on the south side and a sidewalk on the northside to support active transportation within the corridor. The project will be staged in two contracts as shown below.

An in-person public consultation centre is being held on March 20th, 2025 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.